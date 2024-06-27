Chhattisgarh man enters couple's home to rob, records intimate video; arrested

Aspiring to become a civil servant, Vinay Kumar Sahu, was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Durg after attempting to blackmail a couple. Sahu broke into the couple’s home to rob them on June 21. However, upon catching them in an intimate moment, he instead decided to record them and blackmailed the couple demanding ₹10 lakh in exchange for not releasing the video. Crime branch DSP Hem Prakash Nayak told TOI that Sahu had robbed the couple’s house in the Ahiwara locality twice before and thought he could succeed a third time. (File)

The couple reported the incident to the police. Sahu, who had used a stolen phone to record and send the video to the couple via WhatsApp, was traced as the phone was under surveillance, Times of India reported.

Sahu’s criminal activities followed his failed attempts to clear the Public Service Commission (PSC) exams, leading him to resort to burglary and blackmail.

An officer told TOI, “He made it easy for us to track him down.”

Police told Times of India that 28-year-old Sahu had repeatedly failed the PSC exam in his attempt to get a government job. Frustrated, he turned to stealing, taking a few mobile phones from the local vegetable market. However, he couldn't extend his thefts beyond small crimes.

The couple reported the incident to the police, providing the number. A special team tracked Sahu, who was still using the same phone and number, and arrested him on Wednesday.

Police confiscated three SIM cards and phones from Sahu and ensured to delete the video.