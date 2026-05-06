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Chhattisgarh: Man kills two sisters-in-law over marital dispute in Raipur, held

Raipur man opens fire at in-laws’ home, kills two sisters-in-law; arrested after surrender, police probe motive linked to marital dispute

Published on: May 06, 2026 05:10 pm IST
By Ritesh Mishra, Raipur
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A 45-year-old man was arrested for killing his two sisters-in-law on Tuesday evening over a domestic dispute with his wife in the Pandri area of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district, police said.

Man shoots dead wife’s sisters in Raipur after dispute; arrested

Police officers said that Jitendra Verma, the murder suspect, was arrested shortly after he opened fire at Usha Pride apartment in Pandri.

According to police, Jitendra and Khileshwari got married 10 years ago. The couple had been facing marital discord for several months. Khileshwari had reportedly objected to his drinking habits.

Khileshwari had moved to her parental home with their daughter, and Verma would occasionally visit the house to meet the child.

Verma on Tuesday night allegedly reached his in-laws’ residence carrying his licensed pistol but did not find his wife or daughter. Family members told him that the mother and daughter had gone to visit relatives, following which he allegedly opened fire, police officers said.

Police said that the two sisters-in-law—Geetanjali Verma (26), who suffered a bullet injury to the forehead, and Durgeshwari Verma (24), who was shot in the back—died during treatment on Wednesday morning.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

Home / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh: Man kills two sisters-in-law over marital dispute in Raipur, held
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh: Man kills two sisters-in-law over marital dispute in Raipur, held
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