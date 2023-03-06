Chhattisgarh man kills wife, hides body parts in water tank for two months

The Chhattisgarh police arrested a man in Bilaspur after they found parts of the dead body of his wife chopped and dumped in a water tank, officials said on Monday.

(Representative Image)

Police said that the accused Pawan Singh killed his wife Sati Sahu around two months ago on the suspicion of infidelity.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bilaspur, Santosh Kumar Singh said the accused strangulated his wife on January 6 and cut the body into pieces with a cutter machine to dispose of the body.

“There was some construction work going on near his building therefore he was unable to dispose of the body. He wrapped the body with the help of polythene and tape and dumped it in a water tank which was placed in another room of his house,” said the SP.

Singh said that they received a tip off on Sunday that one Pawan was dealing in counterfeit currencies and when they reached the spot, they recovered some fake currency and a printer.

“ After recovering the printers on Sunday, our officers decided to search his house properly and then they recovered parts of the dead body which were taped inside the water tank using a polythene. The water tank was air tight hence body odour was not coming out,” said the SP.

The investigation revealed that Singh had married the woman Sati Sahu around 10 years ago.

“The families were not happy with the marriage and hence they didn’t visit their place. The couple also has two kids. On the day of the murder, the accused dropped the kids to one of his relatives,” said the SP.

Police said that they have recovered the tile cutter machines and the body was sent for postmortem.

“ When asked about the motive , the accused said that he killed his wife because she had a relationship with another man,” said the SP.

