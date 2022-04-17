Chhattisgarh MLA’s son booked for assaulting cop, truck driver in police station

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The MLA’s son and the truck driver had an argument inside the Kotraroad police station in Chhattisgarh.
Apr 17, 2022
RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police registered a case against the son of a Congress MLA for allegedly assaulting a policeman and a truck driver inside a police station in Raigarh on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

Police said that the incident took place on Saturday at Kotraroad police station after which two separate cases were registered against Ritik Nayak (24), son of Raigarh Congress MLA Prakash Nayak, based on the complaints lodged by the victims.

The cases were registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 294 (obscene acts), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

No arrest has been made in connection with the case, an officials said.

“A dispute broke out between the truck driver, identified as Mulayam Yadav, and Ritik and his associates at Kotraroad bypass. Subsequently, Yadav fled the spot and reached the police station and Ritik and his aides followed him there,” the official said.

Subsequently, they had an argument inside the police station after which Ritik and his friends allegedly abused and thrashed Yadav and one constable L S Rathiya.

