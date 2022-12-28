Chhattisgarh murder accused took flight to reach crime spot: Cops

An investigation by the Chhattisgarh police has revealed that the 25-year-old man, who is accused of killing a 20-year-old woman by stabbing her 51 times with a sharp object in Korba district on December 24, had taken a flight from Ahmedabad to Raipur and then reached the crime spot by road.

The accused is yet to be arrested and raids are going on in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

The accused killed the woman in Pump House Colony of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) when the she was alone at home.

“A day before the incident, on December 23, the accused also called the woman’s mother and told her that her daughter was having an affair with some other person and also threatened her of dire consequences,” said Abhishek Verma, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Korba.

The ASP further said that on the same day the accused took a flight from Ahmedabad to Raipur and then reached Korba by road where he checked in at one Shalin Lodge in the evening of December 23.

“The following morning on December 24, he went to the girl’s house between 8.30am and 12 noon, while no other family member was present. Prima facie we believe that both of them got into a fight over the issue of affair and then the boy stabbed the girl multiple times with a sharp and pointed object, which could be a screwdriver,” said the SP.

The exact number of wounds cannot be ascertained as the postmortem report is yet to come but it was multiple wounds on chest, police said.

Police said that they have recovered the shirt of the accused from the spot which had air tickets in the pocket.

“We further investigated his stay at Shalin lodge and found some clothes and other luggage . We are tracking him and actively searching for his whereabouts. As for the murder weapon, it was some pointed object, which could be a screwdriver but they are not confirmed. We have sent the samples to the forensic lab and would be able to comment anything further only after the report,” aid the ASP.

Police said that girl; a resident of Korba, came into contact with the accused on a bus.

“The accused hails from Jashpur district and was a bus conductor by profession around a year ago. He used to work in the buses running between Madanpur and Korba districts. Both the girl and the boy came in contact somewhere while the girl’s commute to her school in Madanpur by bus. They were probably in a relationship for about a year,” said a senior police officer.

The officer further said that around six months back the accused moved to Ahmedabad for work.

“When he was in Ahmedabad, he came to know that the girl was having a relationship with some other man, he started threatening the family and the girl. It seems that the girl was not picking up the accused phone from Gujarat hence he decided to meet her in Korba,” said the officer.

Shiv Kumar Dhari, the investigating officer of the case, said that since last few weeks the victim was avoiding the accused call.

“ The accused was threatening to the family and his the woman’s 12-year-old brother on phone when the victim refused to talk. The victim and her family members never lodged any complaint to police or told anyone else about the episode,” said Dhari.

