Chhattisgarh orders probe into mass sterilisation camp in Surguja district

The Chhattisgarh health secretary Alok Shukla, on Friday, ordered an inquiry into a mass sterilisation camp that took place on August 26 in Surguja district.

The Chhattisgarh health department reportedly carried out tubectomy surgeries on 101 women, in eight hours, at the camp. The chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Poonam Singh Sisodia , served notice to two doctors, including the surgeon who conducted the surgeries, on August 28.

Officials claimed that the women, mostly tribals, were from Mainpat block of the district and were sterilised at Narmadapur community health centre on August 26. As per local media reports, the tubectomy surgeries were reportedly carried out between 7pm and 3am.

“We have issued a show-cause notice to two doctors, including a surgeon, and are waiting for their reply. If they are found guilty, action will be taken,” said the CMHO.

According to authorities, 30 sterilisation camps were held in Surguja this year, and 821 sterilisation operations have been carried out till now.

“ Fortunately, all women are healthy, but because the number of sterilisation operations has crossed the stipulated guidelines, I am ordering an inquiry into the matter,” said Alok Shukla, secretary health department, Chhattisgarh. Under the Central government’s guidelines for National Family Welfare Programme , a doctor can conduct maximum 30 sterlisation operations in a day.

“The surgeon told us he was pressurised by the villagers stating that they had travelled long distances and it would be difficult for them to come again. This, however, doesn’t mean that surgeons should flout the government guidelines, and hence we have ordered an inquiry,” Shukla added.

Also Read | After Punjab and Chhattisgarh, Congress now fights with itself in Kerala

When asked why the surgeries were done at night , Shukla said that the surgeon, in his written response, told the department the surgeries were conducted between 12pm and 6.30pm.

The surgeon Dr Jibnus Ekta, who conducted surgeries and block medical officer, Dr RS Singh, who was present during surgeries , were unavailable for comment even after repeated phone calls.

Ram Kumar Ravi, who was with his wife when she was operated at the camp said, “My wife is healthy and has had no issues after the sterilisation operation till now.” His wife told HT she was operated upon around 10pm.

In 2013, at least 14 women died when a doctor operated upon 83 women within six hours at the Sakri health camp in Bilaspur (which would mean that he spent just two minutes per tubectomy).

Health activists believe that Chhattisgarh authorities have not learnt from previous tragedies and the same violations happening again.

“What has happened in Narmadapur is a clear violation of both government and court orders on quality standards to be maintained during female and male sterilisation. The Supreme Court banned such sterilisation camps in 2016,” said Dr Sulakshana Nandi, national joint convener, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, adding that the demand for contraceptive services is very high in the community, but its burden falls on women who are then subjected to such procedures under terrible conditions.

Nandi said that the Chhattisgarh government must take strict action against the officials and doctors who took the decision to go ahead and against the orders of the District Quality Assurance Committee (DQAC), whose responsibility is to monitor and ensure the guidelines are followed.

“There is always a demand for family planning in rural Chhattisgarh but due to Covid-19, in the last one-and-a-half-years, women could not reach health centres for sterilisation and now they want surgeries due to family pressure or other reasons. The government should chalk out a plan for accumulated sterilisation surgeries in rural areas because this will continue for next few months,” said Dr Nandi.