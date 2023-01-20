Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chhattisgarh: School bus conductor held for raping girl

others
Published on Jan 20, 2023 08:54 AM IST

Police said the accused was arrested two hours after the girl’s family reported the matter. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

A 41-year-old conductor of a school bus has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district, a police officer said.

Police superintendent Chandramohan Singh said the accused has been booked under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“There were three women teachers and other children on board the bus. The accused sexually assaulted the child while he was on his way to drop her home from a bus stop [on Tuesday].”

Police said the accused was arrested two hours after the girl’s family reported the matter. “We are recording the statements of the teachers on the bus that day and the driver but they have claimed they were unaware of the incident,” Singh said.

