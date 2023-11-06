Chhattisgarh: Two polling personnel, BSF constable injured in IED blast

Two polling personnel and a constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Kanker district in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Monday, police said. The incident occurred at around 4pm when four polling parties escorted by security personnel were heading to their respective polling stations, a day ahead of the polling for the first phase of the assembly elections in the state.

Polling officials at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Monday. (PTI)

“A joint team of BSF and district police had set out from Marbeda camp escorting the polling teams to Rengaghati Rengagondi polling station. When the team reached near Rengagondi, a pressure IED exploded, leaving two polling personnel and BSF constable Chandraparakash Seval injured,” said inspector general of police, Bastar region, Sunderaj P.

The injured were shifted to Chhotebethiya hospital for treatment, where their condition was said to be out of danger, he said.

The rest of the polling teams have safely reached the Rengagondi polling booth which falls under the Antagarh assembly constituency.

Antagarh is among the 20 constituencies which will go to polls on Tuesday in the first phase of the two-phase elections.

