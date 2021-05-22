Home / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh using CM Baghel’s photograph on vaccination certificates for 18-44 age group
Chhattisgarh using CM Baghel’s photograph on vaccination certificates for 18-44 age group

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singhdeo said that no one should object to the photograph of CM Baghel because the state government is funding the vaccination of 18-44 age group.
By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON MAY 22, 2021 11:53 AM IST
New Delhi, India – November 26, 2020: Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, in conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, National Political Editor, Hindustan Times, during the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), in New Delhi, India, on November 26, 2020. (HT Photo)

After the Chhattisgarh government launched its Covid-19 vaccination portal for the 18-44 age group, the state government is now issuing the vaccination certificates with the photograph of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Questions were raised over the photograph of PM Narendra Modi which is on the vaccination certificates issued through the Centre’s CoWin application in the recent past.

On May 12, the Chhattisgarh government launched ‘CG Teeka’ Web Portal for systematic vaccination of people in the age group 18-44 years. People with no smartphones or internet facility can also get their registration for Covid-19 vaccination via ‘Help Desks’ established at panchayats, urban bodies, municipal corporations and other places.

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singhdeo said that no one should object to the photograph of CM Baghel because the state government is funding the vaccination of 18-44 age group.

“When the Centre is using PM Modi’s photograph for the vaccination certificates, which they are funding, why can’t a state government use the photograph of CM which the state is funding? I don’t think anyone should have any objection,” said Singhdeo.

Claiming that the state government is working just for the photo opportunity, BJP spokesperson Gaurishankar Srivas said that this is not the time for photo session and advertisement.

“When the people of the state are suffering in the state, the government is working on these photo opportunities which is a shame. The government should work on the ground because people are dying in rural Chhattisgarh,” said Srivas.

