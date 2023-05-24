For the first time farmers are on govt agenda: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday credited hard work of farmers in making Uttar Pradesh an economic superpower in the country. He said that this is for the first time in the history of a nation that farmers and labourers have become the agenda of a government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributes Kisan Samman Nidhi at Lok Bhawan, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI)

Inaugurating an extensive saturation campaign for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, he said, “A total of 2. 63 crore lakh farmers have joined the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the state and an amount of ₹55,800 crores has been transferred to the bank accounts of our farmers under the scheme so far. Despite this, some farmers still complain about not getting the money. So, the process of Aadhaar authentication is being started on a large scale, so that 100 percent eligible farmers can benefit from this scheme.”

The objective of the campaign, he pointed out, was to ensure no ineligible person made misuse of government’ schemes but no eligible beneficiary was deprived of the benefit. The campaign will end on June 10.

The CM also launched a logo of the ‘Darshan’ portal, which will provide quick benefits of agricultural facilities to the farmers. It started the registration of farmers for various grants and services.

“From today, this big campaign is starting in all the 55,000 gram panchayats of the state. Employees of the post office, agriculture and revenue department will join the grand campaign to connect the eligible farmers with the scheme in every village,” said Yogi.

He said land records had been digitised to a large extent now, ending disputes that were earlier a regular feature in rural UP. “Through the PM Swamitva Yojana, property ownership rights have been provided to scores of farmers. So far 56 lakh houses have been made available in UP and by the end of this year1.5 crore families will get houses for which the survey work has been completed,” he said.

On this occasion, the agriculture minister of the state, Surya Pratap Shahi, state minister Baldev Singh Aulakh, agriculture production commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, chairman of Upkar, Captain Vikas Gupta, deputy chief secretary (agriculture) Dr. Devash Chaturvedi, officials of the agriculture department, and farmers from various districts of the state were present.

