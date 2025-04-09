: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit Varanasi on April 11, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Wednesday directed officials to ensure all preparations are completed on time. In view of the ongoing heatwave, he stressed the need for adequate drinking water arrangements at the venue, along with proper facilities for mobile toilets and electrical safety. Chief secretary & DGP oversee preparations for PM Modi’s Vns visit

Director general of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar also directed police officials to ensure comprehensive security measures, ensuring that no lapses occur at any level. DGP Kumar further highlighted the importance of verifying everyone in the vicinity and stressed the need for tight security across all locations. He also mentioned that, following instructions from the chief minister, a city-wide cleanliness drive had been initiated ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival.

After the review meeting, the chief secretary and DGP visited Baba Kaal Bhairav and Baba Kashi Vishwanath temples to inspect the premises.

They then proceeded to the police line, where they reviewed the accommodation facilities for police personnel. The DGP also flagged off 50 Phantom squads for upgraded security. Additionally, chief secretary and DGP inaugurated an air-conditioned canteen, the Kashi Prerna Cafe, located within the Police Line. The cafe is operated by a women’s self-help group, and the chief secretary took the opportunity to interact with the members of the group.

Among those present at the meeting were ADG zone Piyush Mordia, district magistrate S Rajalingam, IG Mohit Gupta, additional commissioner of police S Channappa, vice chairman VDA Pulkit Garg, municipal commissioner Akshat Verma, and chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal, alongside officers from various departments and the police.