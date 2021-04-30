Chief secretary dies of Covid

PATNA

Bihar chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh, who has been suffering from Covid-19, passed away Friday at a private hospital in Patna.

Singh, a 1985-batch IAS officer, became the chief secretary on February 27 this year and was to retire on August 31.

The news of chief secretary flashed came in while chief minister Nitish Kumar was in the Cabinet meeting, held virtually. The cabinet observed silence for a minute to condole his demise.

“He was an able administrator and was liked by his colleagues. It is a big loss,” the CM said.

Governor Phagu Chouhan described Singh as “an able administrator”.

“Arun Kumar Singh led from the front in State’s #FightAgainstCOVID19 and made supreme sacrifice,” the IAS Association tweeted.

Additional chief secretary Amir Subhani has already been officiating as acting chief secretary since Arun Kumar Singh fell ill.

