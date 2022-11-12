Chintels residents begin indefinite protest over flat valuation, compensation

Residents of the Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109 began an indefinite protest on Saturday over two demands pertaining to the re-evaluation report and compensation from the builder.

Rakesh Hooda, president, Chintels Paradiso residents’ welfare association (RWA), said the protest will continue till their demands are not met. “We have decided to meet hold a press conference on November 20 where we will share the progress made on ground on the assurances given on our key demands by the district deputy commissioner,” he said.

Hooda said they have two key demands. Firstly, the administration should again get the valuation done using the right methodology and proper diligence. Secondly, the builder should compensate them according to the market value prevalent as settlement. “Get our towers re-constructed in stipulated timeframe, and till then appropriate accommodation arrangements should be made for the displaced families to stay. We are ready to fight a long battle for our rights and will not allow the builder to usurp the house that we have bought,” he said.

On Friday, residents met district deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav and discussed the alternative accommodation arrangements that have been made for them and their concerns regarding the flat valuation.

JN Yadav, vice-president, Chintels India, said, “We have begun meeting residents. On Friday, a meeting was held at the DC’s office in Gurugram in which representatives of the residents met our company representatives in the presence of the DC and DTP(E). We have agreed that we will meet some representatives of Tower D residents and discuss further. We will comply with the directions given by authorities.”

