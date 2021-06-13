Chorus for free vax on campus grows at IIT-Bombay

Several students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT- B) have written to their management, demanding free vaccination for students on campus.

“Many concerned students have been writing to the institute asking for free vaccines. Given the strict quarantine rules, many have been discouraged from registering at vaccination centres outside the campus,” said a student requesting anonymity.

Students have raised four major concerns, he said. “IIT-B should hold a free vaccination programme because that is the policy declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If IIT-B takes the private vaccination route, then it should do so at the rate decided by the government. If the price is higher than the one decided by the government, then the institute must provide a satisfactory justification for it and not just conjectures. In case there is a private vaccination drive, the institute must provide financial assistance to those who want it,” read a statement by students.

Despite registering at a government vaccination centre, the hospital on campus has not been able to procure vaccine doses. The institute is now planning to hold a vaccination drive with the help of private hospitals for its students on campus.

A workplace vaccination drive is being planned where beneficiaries have to pay ₹1,000 plus taxes, much to the disappointment of students. Tapanendu Kundu, dean, student affairs, said, “We are doing our best to reduce the financial burden on students for vaccination. The aim is to get more and more students inoculated during the drive. There are no government rules for institutes to pay for students’ vaccines.”

The institute is considering to adjust the vaccination charges in the fee paid by students towards hostel amenities.

“We are also in touch with alumni groups to raise funds for the vaccination drive,” said Kundu.