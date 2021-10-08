CICU holds panel discussion on opportunities for SMEs

Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), in collaboration with CICU Bank Limited, organised a panel discussion on the ‘Opportunities for Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)’ in the Export Market at Hotel Park Plaza.

“India has to be fit in terms of quality, productivity, cost, and delivery to compete with the global market,” said Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, CICU.

He further said that there is competition from other Asian countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. They used to be net importing countries, he added.

India has a good scope of beating the competition for the next 10 years as most European and American countries are realigning their supply chain, he said.

Pankaj Sharma, general secretary, CICU, coordinated the panel discussion and spoke about the potential of exports, both in manufacturing as well as in services.

The prominent panelists were Suvidh Shah, joint DGFT, Ludhiana; Ambrish Jain, MD, Kangaroo Group; Vishal Batra, retail head (North), ICICI Bank Ltd; Amit Thapar, president, Ganga Acrowool Ltd and Sarvjit Singh, proprietor, Man International.

The panellists discussed the challenges being faced by exporters, compliances to be followed, the need of ensuring the best quality and services, and opportunities for exports from India in the present circumstances.

ICICI Bank officials gave a presentation on services offered by the bank to exporters and importers.

More than 150 exporters and importers attended the meeting.