Odisha minister murder: Accused felt threatened, developed grudge, says CID

Nearly four months after senior Biju Dala Dal (BJD) leader and Odisha health minister Naba Das was allegedly shot dead by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Jharsuguda district, the Crime Investigation Department (CID), which probed the case on Friday said the accused killed the minister as he felt threatened by him and his supporters. Odisha health minister Naba Das was shot dead by assistant police inspector in January (File Photo)

CID submitted a 543-page preliminary charge sheet at the court of judicial magistrate first class, Jharsuguda, and said its investigation has established that accused officer Gopal Krishna Das committed the crime in his “senses and in a pre-planned manner”.

CID said it examined 89 witnesses and seized a large number of exhibits, including firearms and live cartridges.

“After evaluation of all the evidence– oral, documentary, medico-legal, cyber forensic and ballistic opinion, it became clear that accused Gopal Das had developed a personal grudge and anguish against deceased minister Naba Kishore Das. He felt threatened by Das and his supporters and feared for his life. Gradually, he made up his mind to commit his murder. For this, he meticulously planned and then executed the crime,” the CID said in its charge sheet.

The details of the charge sheet, including the specific reasons why the accused felt threatened by the minister and his men, were not known immediately as it was submitted in a sealed envelope to the court.

Dayanidhi Chand, representing Gopal Das, said the details of the charge sheet would be made available after the court reopens next week.

CID filed the charge sheet under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 27(1) of the Arms Act. It said during the investigation, Gopal Das’s mental health condition was found to be stable and normal.

Odisha health minister Naba Kishore Das was shot dead by ASI Gopal Das, at Gandhi Chowk police outpost, in Brajarajnagar on January 29, 2023, soon after the minister got out of his car to address a meeting.

Of the two bullets fired at the minister, one injured his heart and left lung, causing massive internal bleeding. The minister was airlifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, however, was declared dead by the doctors.

Though the family members of the accused claimed that he was suffering from bipolar disorder, a special medical board constituted by the Director of Medical Education and Training found his mental condition normal.

“From locals and colleagues, it was also ascertained that his mental condition was quite normal. Moreover, he was cooperative in the investigation and responded to all the questions asked in a cogent manner,” the CID officials said.

