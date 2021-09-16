CID takes over probe in alleged espionage by DRDO staff in Odisha

A day after the arrest of four contractual employees of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from its Integrated Test Range facility in Chandipur area of Odisha’s Balasore district for allegedly leaking classified information to a Pakistani agent, the probe was handed over to the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday.

Sources said there was evidence that the accused were honey-trapped into spying for Pakistan’s ISI.

The four accused have been identified as AC operator Basanta Behera (52), diesel genset operator Hemanta Kumar Mistri (52), employee at ITR main gate Tapas Ranjan Nayak (41) and AC operator Sk. Musafir (32), all from Balasore district. The four were booked on charges of spying and sent to the court which remanded them to a 14-day judicial custody.

Police officials said the four allegedly had a link with a woman in Pakistan who had reportedly lured them into passing sensitive information to ISI. A case has been registered against them under Sections 120-B/121-A/34 of the Indian Penal Code. The woman allegedly contacted the four on Facebook messenger and remained in touch on WhatsApp using fake names. The men were allegedly paid in exchange of secret information.