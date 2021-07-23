CISCE to declare Class 10, 12 results on Saturday

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce results of classes 10 and 12 at 3pm on Saturday.

“The results of the class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) for year 2021 will be declared on Saturday, July 24 at 3pm. The results will be made available on the website of the Council and through SMS,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, CISCE.

Candidates can check their scores on the board’s portal and through SMS, officials said, adding that affiliated schools can also check school-wise scores through “Careers Portal” of the Council.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the council had cancelled its class 10 and 12 examination and results will be declared as per an alternative assessment policy tabulated on the basis of internal tests and previous performances of students.

“Recheck of answer scripts is not applicable for 2021 examination as candidates have been awarded imputed marks,” Arathoon said in the notice released Friday.

However, if candidates object to the scores, they can write to their schools, stating the objection in detail. Schools will then have to forward the application to the council after reviewing them and adding their comments on the candidate’s contentions. The last date for forwarding such requests is August 1. “This dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors,” Arathoon added.

Delhi only has one school affiliated to the council. Most schools in the Capital are affilitated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is also expected to declare its class 10 and 12 results by the end of this month.

Like CBSE, the council will follow a moderation policy to ensure standardisation and check for inflation of marks. CISCE has allowed schools to moderate marks as per their best performance over the last six years though CBSE allows schools to choose reference year from the past three years.