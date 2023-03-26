‘City struggling with traffic jams, dilapidated roads’: SP, Congress slam LMC

LUCKNOW On the day when Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) released its annual report underlining its achievements, several corporators from Opposition parties -- including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress -- slammed the civic body for underperforming. They said that the state capital is struggling with civic woes like traffic jams, dilapidated roads, dark zones, encroachments, illegal constructions, irregular water and power supply, poor solid waste management, choked drains, stray animals, and improper sewage management, among others.

Residents are dealing with dilapidated roads, said corporators from Opposition parties. (Representational Photo)

Senior SP corporator and leader of Opposition in LMC, Sayyed Yawar Hussain ‘Reshu’, said, “LMC has failed to keep the city clean. We can all see the heaps of waste lying at every corner of the city. Ecogreen, a Chinese company, has been entrusted with the work of solid waste management again despite its failure in keeping the city clean in the past. No one appreciates this company as it is only focussed on making money from city residents but the Chinese firm still got the green light from the authorities.”

The SP leader added, “Stray animals still roam around the streets. The problem of stray dogs has increased. We hear about dog bite cases in different parts of city regularly. The liability of LMC has increased to ₹750 crore. As a consequence, contractors are not getting paid. Only a selected few are getting payments despite their names figuring in list of the Economic Offences Wing inquiry.”

In a similar vein, Girish Mishra, senior corporator from the Congress, said, “The city received the maximum funds for streetlights and yet the state capital has the maximum dark zones. Besides, public parks are in poor condition. Inner roads of the city are crumbling and a number of residential colonies are also dealing with poor roads.”

Another Congress corporator Mamta Chaudhary said, “Sewer is overflowing in Aishbagh and other parts of the city. Irregular water supply is still a problem for the residents. Long traffic jams and prolonged power cuts are making life difficult for people. I urge the concerned ministers to solve the civic issues of Lucknow residents instead of making tall claims.”