Mumbai wakes up to second-warmest April morning in 10 years; rain likely this week

The city woke up to an unusually warm morning on Monday, as the minimum temperature recorded was the second-highest reading for April in 10 years.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) automatic weather station in Santacruz recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius – the highest since April 28, 2019, when the mercury had reached 28.1 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature, meanwhile, stood at 34.5 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

IMDs Colaba station also saw above normal minimum temperature on Monday at 27.7 degrees Celsius.

“There has been an increase in the temperature as well as humidity in the past couple of days. There is a low-level discontinuity across all of Maharashtra, and coastal regions in the north-west had cloudy conditions, which led to accumulation of heat at night,” said a spokesperson from IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

IMD officials also said that there is a slight chance of rain in Mumbai and Thane districts this week, under the influence of a weather system passing over parts of central India.

“Isolated rainfall and thundershowers may be felt in the eastern part of the state. Mumbai may get some drizzle this week, which may cause a day or two of high humidity,” said the spokesperson.

“A north-south trough runs from Marathawada to south coastal Tamil Nadu across north interiors of Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalaseema in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence... isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm over Maharashtra and remaining parts of south peninsular India during next four-five days is expected,” IMD noted in its operational all-India weather forecast on Monday.

The city woke up to an unusually warm morning on Monday, as the minimum temperature recorded was the second-highest reading for April in 10 years. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) automatic weather station in Santacruz recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius – the highest since April 28, 2019, when the mercury had reached 28.1 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature, meanwhile, stood at 34.5 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal. IMDs Colaba station also saw above normal minimum temperature on Monday at 27.7 degrees Celsius. “There has been an increase in the temperature as well as humidity in the past couple of days. There is a low-level discontinuity across all of Maharashtra, and coastal regions in the north-west had cloudy conditions, which led to accumulation of heat at night,” said a spokesperson from IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai. IMD officials also said that there is a slight chance of rain in Mumbai and Thane districts this week, under the influence of a weather system passing over parts of central India. “Isolated rainfall and thundershowers may be felt in the eastern part of the state. Mumbai may get some drizzle this week, which may cause a day or two of high humidity,” said the spokesperson. MORE FROM THIS SECTION HP asks all oxygen plants in state to ramp up production Experts make a case for extended lockdown in J&K Himachal to supply oxygen to Delhi 27 deaths, 1,692 fresh cases in Himachal “A north-south trough runs from Marathawada to south coastal Tamil Nadu across north interiors of Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalaseema in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence... isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm over Maharashtra and remaining parts of south peninsular India during next four-five days is expected,” IMD noted in its operational all-India weather forecast on Monday.