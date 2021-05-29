Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Civic bodies testing potable water in Lko, all samples found safe till now

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Lucknow The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and Jal Sansthan are conducting tests of potable water at three levels to ensure 100 per cent safe supply in the state capital. More than 100 samples from various localities of the city have been tested recently and all of them have been found safe.

To note, recently there were reports of a study confirming presence of Covid contamination in sewer water near Khadra.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “The LMC came to know about Covid contamination in sewage through several reports. There is no official confirmation on the matter, but as a protective measure we’ve tested samples of drinking water from more 100 places. All samples have been found safe and no bacterial or virus contamination has been detected till now .Testing will continue in the days to come. The effort is to ensure safe water supply to the residents of the city.”

Acting GM Jal Sansthan Ram Kailash said, “The teams of LMC and Jal Sansthan are going to target Alambagh, Aliganj , Indira Nagar and Gomti Nagar for testing of water samples. These areas have reported maximum Covid cases in the past. Till now, over 100 samples of potable water have been found safe for drinking.”

“Keeping the safety of residents in mind, we are conducting tests of water at three levels. At the first level, our junior engineer tests the water supply along with the supervisor. Next comes testing with the team of CMO in the presence of our executive engineers. At the third level the samples are sent to the state lab in Aliganj,” he said.

The Jal Sansthan has also identified more than 150 spots where leakages are reported, as there is a possibility of water getting contaminated if the leakages are not repaired.

Corporator Girish Mishra said, “There has been talk of ashes of Covid positive bodies being immersed in Gomti and virus traces have reportedly been found in a sewer near Khadra. So testing of water samples is very important. The repairs of leakages, especially near sewer lines, must be carried out on war footing.”

