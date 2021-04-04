Civic chief reappoints finance committee to prioritise spending

PUNE The Pune municipal commissioner has reappointed a finance committee to control unnecessary spending against the backdrop of an increase in Covid-19 cases in the city.

The finance committee will operate under the chairmanship of the commissioner.

Last year, the committee was operational as per state government directives, under which civic bodies are allowed to spend only 40 per cent of budgetary allocations on priority works.

The state also instructed the committee to keep a tab on wastage of money.

The committee included an additional commissioner, a zonal commissioner, and a chief financial officer (CFO).

After the annual budget of ₹8370 crore for the financial year 2021-22 was passed, commissioner Vikram Kumar decided to scrap the financial committee in February.

Now the committee has been reformed and will meet every Monday to review work orders and tenders.

Kumar stated that all department heads should submit proposals to the committee.

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The commissioner scrapped the committee as last year’s financial period was almost over and a new budget was drafted. However, in the current situation, the commissioner has reformed the finance committee. The committee will decide priority of work. Last year, we had given priority to monsoon work, health, water, road, drainage, sanitation, repair and maintenance work.”