Civic chief submits official proposal for increase in water supply from Mulshi dam

PUNE The Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Tuesday, submitted an official proposal to demand five TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water from Mulshi dam, now in the possession of the Tata company.

The PMC commissioner said in the proposal, “Earlier, 11 villages merged with the PMC and in June this year, 23 more villages merged with the municipal limits. The existing water is not enough for the city. As more population has been added to the municipal limit, the state government must approve the additional water supply from Mulshi dam.”

The standing committee of the PMC on Tuesday approved the proposal and sent it to the general body. After getting a nod from the general body it will go to the irrigation department for final approval.

The state government has also instructed the PMC to send such an official proposal.

Deputy chief minister AJjt Pawar, while inaugurating the Bhama Askhed water project, instructed the municipal corporation to submit an official proposal for the same.

The irrigation department is also checking the legal aspect of how to get water from Mulshi dam. The water is getting used for hydraulic purposes and later goes directly into the sea.