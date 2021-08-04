Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Civic chief submits official proposal for increase in water supply from Mulshi dam
others

Civic chief submits official proposal for increase in water supply from Mulshi dam

PUNE The Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Tuesday, submitted an official proposal to demand five TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water from Mulshi dam, now in the possession of the Tata company
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:02 AM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, on Tuesday, submitted an official proposal to demand five TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water from Mulshi dam, now in the possession of the Tata company.

The PMC commissioner said in the proposal, “Earlier, 11 villages merged with the PMC and in June this year, 23 more villages merged with the municipal limits. The existing water is not enough for the city. As more population has been added to the municipal limit, the state government must approve the additional water supply from Mulshi dam.”

The standing committee of the PMC on Tuesday approved the proposal and sent it to the general body. After getting a nod from the general body it will go to the irrigation department for final approval.

The state government has also instructed the PMC to send such an official proposal.

Deputy chief minister AJjt Pawar, while inaugurating the Bhama Askhed water project, instructed the municipal corporation to submit an official proposal for the same.

The irrigation department is also checking the legal aspect of how to get water from Mulshi dam. The water is getting used for hydraulic purposes and later goes directly into the sea.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP