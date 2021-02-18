IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Civic polls in Punjab: Congress wins hands down in Mohali
Congress’ Shivani Chanda, the winning candidate from Kharar’s ward number 21, celebrating with her supporters on Wednesday. No party managed the magic figure of 14 even as Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the 27-member council. (HT Photo)
Congress’ Shivani Chanda, the winning candidate from Kharar’s ward number 21, celebrating with her supporters on Wednesday. No party managed the magic figure of 14 even as Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the 27-member council. (HT Photo)
others

Civic polls in Punjab: Congress wins hands down in Mohali

Wins with clear majority in five of seven councils; snatches SAD bastions Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru; hung house in Kharar and Nayagaon with no party dominating the respective councils
READ FULL STORY
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:55 AM IST

The Congress secured clear majority in five of the seven municipal councils in Mohali, while the contest in the remaining two ended in a hung house.

Winning comfortably in Kurali and Banur, the party also snatched Dera Bassi, Zirakpur and Lalru – all bastions of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The Congress also bagged the most seats in Kharar, but couldn’t dominate the House; while in Nayagaon, SAD led the tally, also without majority, causing a hung house in both civic bodies.

In all, the grand old party was victorious on 85 of the 145 seats in the seven municipalities. SAD won on 34 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party was restricted to five and the Aam Aadmi Party managed to win on only one.

Stronghold of late Akali minister Captain Kanwaljit Singh and then SAD MLA NK Sharma, Dera Bassi constituency didn’t see the party lose any MC election for 18 years in Zirakpur, and 10 years in Dera Bassi and Lalru, until the Congress on Wednesday wrested 48 of the 67 seats in the three towns.

Even, in Banur and Kurali, Congress won with clear majority, securing 21 of 30 seats.

Zirakpur

The largest municipality among the seven and traditionally a fiefdom of SAD, Zirakpur chose Congress on 23 of the 31 seats and Akali Dal on eight, while BJP and AAP drew a blank.

The Zirakpur MC was formed in 2000 and saw its first elections in 2003, when NK Sharma became its president. He was re-elected in 2008 and resigned in 2012 on becoming the local MLA, when his close aide Kulwinder Singh Sohi took the reins of the post, never allowing the Congress to make its presence felt in the area. Since 2015, the MC here had 28 councillors from the SAD-BJP combine, while three were independents.

Lalru

Dethroning SAD, which ruled Lalru for 10 years, Congress won on 12 of the 17 seats, while two seats went to SAD and three to independents. For the past five years, the Lalru MC House had only SAD-BJP councillors. This time, Congress and SAD had fielded candidates from all wards, AAP 15 and the BJP only seven.

Dera Bassi

Snatching the municipality from SAD after 10 years, Congress bagged 13 of the total 19 seats, while SAD was restricted to three. Independents won on two seats and BJP managed to secure one seat, while AAP failed to open its account. In the last term, all 19 seats were won by the SAD-BJP alliance. While Congress and SAD had contested these elections on all 19 seats, BJP fielded 14 candidates, AAP 18 and BSP had one candidate in fray.

Banur

In Banur, which was once the stronghold of SAD under late Captain Kanwaljit Singh, the Akali Dal managed to win on only one seat, while the remaining 12 went to Congress. SAD had fielded eight candidates, while Congress contested from all seats. Even AAP had contested from seven wards, but was not picked anywhere. BJP did not even enter the fray here. In the last term, Congress had six members in the House, SAD four, three were independents and one member was from BJP.

Kurali

Kurali voted for Congress on nine of the 17 seats. Winning five seats, independent candidates here bagged more seats than the SAD (2) and BJP (1). For the past one decade, SAD was ruling the House. In 2015, SAD-BJP had won nine seats, Congress six and two were won by independents, who later joined SAD.

Nayagaon

It’s only in Nayagaon where SAD managed to save face by securing 10 of the total 21 seats, yet could not secure a majority. Here, Congress won on six seats, while three went to BJP and two to independents. Nayagaon, which falls under the Kharar assembly constituency, is represented by AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu. Congress and SAD fielded all candidates, while BJP contested from 15 wards and AAP from seven. In the last term, SAD ruled the council with only its councillors in the House.

Kharar

Congress secured the most seats in Kharar, winning in 10 of the 27 wards, but could not manage a majority, leading to a hung house just like in Nayagaon. Here, eight independents won, the most in all seven councils, while SAD also clinched eight seats and one went to AAP. According to Congress, they have the support of the eight independents, who will help elect a president from the party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The FIR comes after a resident of Govardhan Nagar alleged that the councillor’s family members had attacked his kin after he had objected to them feeding the pigs in the middle of the road. This had led to an argument between the families, that had turned into a violent quarrel with one dead and four injured. (AFP)
The FIR comes after a resident of Govardhan Nagar alleged that the councillor’s family members had attacked his kin after he had objected to them feeding the pigs in the middle of the road. This had led to an argument between the families, that had turned into a violent quarrel with one dead and four injured. (AFP)
others

Ambala councillor booked for murder, husband held

By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:11 AM IST
Accused of attacking the victim and his kin after they objected to them feeding pigs on the road on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress’ Shivani Chanda, the winning candidate from Kharar’s ward number 21, celebrating with her supporters on Wednesday. No party managed the magic figure of 14 even as Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the 27-member council. (HT Photo)
Congress’ Shivani Chanda, the winning candidate from Kharar’s ward number 21, celebrating with her supporters on Wednesday. No party managed the magic figure of 14 even as Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the 27-member council. (HT Photo)
others

Civic polls in Punjab: Congress wins hands down in Mohali

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:55 AM IST
Wins with clear majority in five of seven councils; snatches SAD bastions Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru; hung house in Kharar and Nayagaon with no party dominating the respective councils
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parvinder Kaur Kalyan from Ward Number 7 of Jagraon taking out a road show after victory in municipal elections on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh)
Parvinder Kaur Kalyan from Ward Number 7 of Jagraon taking out a road show after victory in municipal elections on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh)
others

Clean sweep for Congress in all six municipal councils of Ludhiana

By Harsimran Pal Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The Congress emerged a clear winner as the election commission, on Wednesday, announced the results for six municipal councils in Ludhiana that went to the polls on February 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
38 died and 25 injured in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident. (HT PHOTO)
38 died and 25 injured in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident. (HT PHOTO)
others

Bhiwandi building collapse victims’ kin to get 3 lakh compensation

By Sajana Nambiar, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced a compensation of 3 lakh from the CM Relief Fund to the families of victims of the Jilani building collapse
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer Mahavir Tamgave at his field in Kavthe Piran near Sangli. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)
Farmer Mahavir Tamgave at his field in Kavthe Piran near Sangli. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)
others

Farmers’ protest: Sugarcane hub western Maharashtra remains largely silent

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The critics of the farmers’ protest have often pointed out the benefits of contract farming, which is in existence in Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer Somnath Aher at his wheat farm in Dindori, Nashik (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Farmer Somnath Aher at his wheat farm in Dindori, Nashik (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

Farm stir: In north Maharashtra, farmers divided over pvt traders, contract farming

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Farmers in the region are largely unaware of the three laws. They are more troubled by local issues which they face on a daily basis
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dabhadi in crisis-ridden Yavatmal district (MAHESH TICKLEY/HT)
Dabhadi in crisis-ridden Yavatmal district (MAHESH TICKLEY/HT)
others

Farm laws stir: At Maharashtra’s Vidarbha, farmers wary of private traders

By Pradip Kumar Maitra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Farmers at Vidarbha worry that the new laws would lead to the end of wholesale markets and guaranteed prices, leaving them with no backup
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Architects, urban design students to help PMC beautify roads

By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:53 PM IST
PUNE Architects, urban design students and practitioners will help the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) beautify the city’s roads
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Youth suffers burn injuries in minor explosion due to high tension wires

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:53 PM IST
PUNE Lahu Renuse (19), a first-year BCom student, sustained severe injuries after two high tension wires left open and unattended by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) authorities between Gajanan Maharaj chowk and Dattawadi police station resulted in a minor explosion
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Grape festival to be held in Junnar from February 19 to 21

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
PUNE The state government’s tourism department will host a three-day grape festival in Junnar, one of the tourism destinations in Maharashtra from February 19 to 21
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

State sanctions 33.50 crore to redevelop Mahabaleshwar on the lines of Manali, Shimla

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
PUNE In a bid to redevelop Mahabaleshwar on the lines of Shimla and Manali, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has sanctioned 33
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Taste of life: How an Italian barfi became a pop cultural icon in the Puneri peths

By Chinmay Damle
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Around 1880, Federico Peliti, renowned Italian pastry chef and caterer living in India, went on a trip with a group of Italian friends to the island of Elephanta, a few miles from the coast of Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Police say activists were preparing a second toolkit but could not execute it

By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said the activists involved in the creation of a social media toolkit on the ongoing farmers’ protests prepared a second document to organise a Twitter storm aimed at “creating unrest” in Delhi on February 4 and 5 with hashtags related to the violence during January 26 tractor rally, but could not execute it
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man who ran a YouTube news channel found shot dead in west Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST
New Delhi: A 34-year-old man who ran a YouTube channel for local news and also worked as a housekeeper in a housing society was found shot dead in a street in west Delhi’s Bharat Vihar, close to Dwarka, in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Gurugram air ‘very poor’, situation likely to persist till weekend

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Gurugram: The air quality in Gurugram remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 330 on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP