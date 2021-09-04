Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Clampdown imposed in Kashmir following Geelani’s death eased

In the Kulgam district, strict restrictions on movement remained in place following incidents of stone-throwing on Friday.
By Ashiq Hussain
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Image for representation. (ANI)

The clampdown imposed on communications and movement following separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s death was eased on Saturday as mobile calling and broadband internet services were restored while other restrictions were partially removed in parts of Kashmir. Internet services on mobile phones were yet to be restored.

Barricades put up to block roads in Srinagar were in place and the security forces were deployed in large numbers. But people were allowed to move around, and private vehicles were back on the roads. Most of the shops and businesses remained shuttered and public transport was off the roads.

Police said that the situation across the Kashmir valley remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere on Friday.

“People are yet again requested not to pay any heed to the rumours being maliciously spread by the anti-national elements especially across the border with an objective to disturb the prevalent peaceful atmosphere in the valley,” said Vijay Kumar, inspector general (Kashmir).

Geelani, the face of separatism in Kashmir for over three decades, died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness at 91. The separatist leader, who spent around two decades in jail, was largely confined to his residence because of ill-health since 2010.

Geelani was on Thursday buried in a quiet funeral at a graveyard near his residence in Srinagar’s Hyderpora around 4.30am with his family alleging that the police forcibly took away his body.

The police action was likely prompted to avoid a mass gathering, which may have turned restive or violent.

