Clarity in departmental roles essential to eliminate dark zones: LMC commissioner Inderjeet Singh

Q) In a recent investigation, our team discovered several dark zones in key areas of Lucknow, raising concerns about the functionality of streetlights. The areas identified include Vibhuti Khand in front of Gomti Nagar Station, Patrakarpuram surroundings, the service lane near Gwari Crossing, Matiyari Crossing, near IIA, and near Indira Nagar Metro station. What’s your take on the identified dark zones?

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A) The blame game persists, with confusion surrounding the responsible entities. Contrary to popular belief, streetlights in Vibhuti Khand, Patrakarpuram, and Gomti Nagar extension fall under the jurisdiction of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). The Metro, responsible for the area beneath its pillars, failed to fulfill promises made during street light facility demolitions. It’s crucial for residents to be aware of which areas are maintained by different authorities such as Housing Board, PWD, National Highway, LDA, and more.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Q) Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently addressed the dark region around Ahimamau. Any comments?

A) Once again, the LDA is the authority responsible for the area, not the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC). Despite the attention from the Chief Minister, no invitation was extended to the LMC officials. Instead, LDA officials were summoned to explain the persisting dark zones along Shaheed Path.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q) Can you specify areas maintained by other departments?

A) Indeed, PWD manages Victoria Street Divider, DM house surroundings, Hanuman Setu, Swasthya Bhawan to Kaiserbagh, Shani Dev Temple to Chiariayya jheel, and more. U.P. State Bridge Corporation maintains structures like the new bridge of Shaheed Path, Hussainganj to Naka, Chowk Flyover, and Mawaiyya Flyover. LDA oversees street lights in Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar extension, 1090 cross to Baikunth Dham, and more. Lucknow Metro is responsible for lighting its poles, while LMC maintains various areas across the city. Lucknow Cantt and railways contribute to lighting in certain zones.

Q) Are you suggesting that anomalies lie with street lights from other departments, while LMC is doing well?

A) I’m addressing specific questions. It’s not a blanket statement that all LMC-maintained lights are superior. However, areas like Charbagh, Alambagh, Airport, and VIP road under LMC’s purview are well-lit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q) How many street lights does LMC maintain?

A) LMC oversees 2.31 lakh street lights in Lucknow, with an additional budget request for 18,814 street lights, 1,760 new street light poles, and 176 high mast lights in 88 newly added villages. This would bring the total to around 2.50 lakh street lights.

Q) What’s the solution to eliminate dark zones in the city?

A) The solution is simple -- install street lights in dark zones. However, clarity in departmental roles is essential. Consolidating street light responsibilities under LMC would streamline accountability, preventing confusion that arises when multiple departments handle the same task.

Q) What challenges does LMC face in maintaining street lights?

A) Theft of top-quality street lights is a recurring issue. We’ve provided video evidence to the police, indicating that our lights, often of leading brands, are targeted. Control over theft, along with night monitoring and proper maintenance, is crucial to addressing these challenges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anupam Srivastava Anupam Srivastava is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Lucknow. Has produced exclusive stories in medical, civil aviation, civic, political and other issues for over 20 years....view detail