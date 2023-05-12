Clash between two communities in Karbi along Meghalaya-Assam border; 2 injured

A clash between two communities was reported from Khanduli village along the inter-state border in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district on Thursday, officials said.

Meghalaya chief secretary DP Wahlang said the situation is returning to normal, but we are closely monitoring it. (Representative file image)

According to officials, the clash broke out after the dorbar shnong (village council) of Khanduli decided to restrict people from the Karbi community from passing through the village.

The village council also decided to restrict the Karbi community to coming to Khanduli market after the Karbis allegedly threatened the villagers from going to their paddy fields.

Village headman Yooshida Nongspung alleged that the people from the Karbi community wanted to enter the village forcefully, however they were prevented from doing so by the people from the Khanduli village.

The restriction imposed in Khanduli has inconvenienced the people from the Karbi community residing on the other side of the Meghalaya–Assam border.

The clash resulted in stone pelting and skirmishes as two huts were set ablaze.

During the incident, the official vehicle of the SP of West Jaintia Hills was also attacked. The SP, however, managed to escape unharmed, but his vehicle was partially damaged.

Speaking to HT over phone, Meghalaya chief secretary DP Wahlang said, “Shortly after the skirmish yesterday, communications channels were open at the CS and DGP level with our counterparts to prevent any further escalation of any trouble. As of today, the situation is returning to normal, but we are closely monitoring it. Our officers both administration and police are on the ground doing their jobs.”

Meanwhile, the two district administrations of Meghalaya and Assam have taken measures to control the situation and have beefed up security along the inter-state border.

