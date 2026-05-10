...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Section 144 imposed in Andhra's Kadapa after communities clash over renaming of junction

On Saturday, stone pelting and protests broke out between two groups, which were dispersed by police using mild force and other measures.

Updated on: May 10, 2026 01:03 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Kadapa of Andhra Pradesh following an agitation and stone pelting at Almas Pet junction over naming of a centre, police said on Sunday.

Police said one group sought to name the junction after Tipu Sultan, while another wanted it named after Lord Hanuman, sparking unrest. (Representative image/PTI)

According to police, members of a community wanted the junction to be named after ruler of the erstwhile Mysore Kingdom, Tipu Sultan, while another section demanded that it be named after Lord Hanuman, triggering unrest in the area.

"Tension prevailed near Almas Pet junction following clashes over junction renaming issue, following which Section 144 was imposed and security was intensified to prevent any disturbance to law and order," a police official told PTI.

On Saturday, stone pelting and protests broke out between two groups, which were dispersed by police using mild force and other measures.

The dispute had surfaced intermittently over the past 12 years.

Several people allegedly involved in the violence have been identified and they are likely to be arrested soon, said the official.

 
kadapa tipu sultan lord hanuman
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Section 144 imposed in Andhra's Kadapa after communities clash over renaming of junction
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Section 144 imposed in Andhra's Kadapa after communities clash over renaming of junction
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.