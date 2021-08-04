Class 10 results: How CBSE evaluated students this year

New Delhi: Following the cancellation of Class 10 final exams in view of the situation triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced an alternative assessment method to evaluate students based on which it declared results on Tuesday.

At 99.04%, almost all regular students whose results have been released passed the CBSE Class 10 this year through the revised criteria and became the first-ever batch to pass without taking board exams.

According to the alternative assessment policy’s formula, the theory marks of each subject have been computed on the basis of internal exams conducted by the schools throughout the year. In the assessment policy, 10 marks were allotted on the basis of students’ performance in the unit or periodic tests, 30 marks on the basis of their performance in mid-term or half-yearly examinations, and 40 marks on the basis of their score in the pre-board examinations. Most schools conducted these exams in the online mode.

These marks were then added to the actual marks scored by the students in internal and practical exams conducted by the schools for the subject either in online or offline mode.

Every school was asked to constitute a result committee consisting of eight members, including the principal, five subject teachers and two external members. To ensure that the results are prepared on time, CBSE trained school staff on the assessment policy.

“An online webinar was conducted to explain the tabulation policy. This webinar was viewed by more than 90,000 teachers. This was a live program on YouTube wherein after explaining the policy, queries of the schools were also resolved by the CBSE. Queries received on email, WhatsApp and on phone were converted into frequently asked questions (FAQs), uploaded on websites and sent to all the schools,” CBSE controller examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a statement on Tuesday.

The schools were asked to keep their overall pass percentage in consonance with a reference year which could be chosen from among the institute’s best performance in CBSE Class 10 exams in the last three years.

The board had also said that the overall average marks for the schools for 2021 should not exceed the overall average marks obtained by it in the reference year.

The schools were also allowed to moderate marks by +/-2 from their reference year and to check inflation of marks by schools, the CBSE launched a portal to submit the marks.

“The portal was tuned with the reference year and the mean marks. It only accepted scores in accordance with it. This portal helped schools to upload marks in a time-bound manner,” Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, the board has also clarified that in case any candidate is not satisfied with the marks allocated, they will be given an opportunity to appear in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the examinations.