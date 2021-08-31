Class 11 admissions: Round 2 schedule declared

PUNE: The director of education (secondary and higher secondary) on Tuesday declared the detailed schedule of the second round for online centralised admissions to Class 11 for the Pune region. Immediately after completion of the first round of the admission process, colleges will display the vacancy list online from 10pm on Tuesday till 8pm on September 2, including quota seats surrendered by them. At 10am on September 4, junior college allotment lists for the second round of admissions to Class 11 will be displayed online. Accordingly, a cut-off list for the second round of admissions will be displayed, and students will be informed via SMS.

“Thereafter from 10am on September 4 to 6pm on September 6, students will have to confirm their admission in the allotted colleges. Confirmation, rejection or cancellation of admission has to be done by student login. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, junior colleges should collect their admission fees only through digital payment modes such as payment gateway, bank transfer (NEFT/RTGS/IMPS/UPI) or e-wallets approved by the government of India or Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to contain the spread of coronavirus,” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of the secondary and higher secondary education department.

“New student registration and new part 1 filing will continue through the next round. For students who have confirmed their admission in any junior college through the centralised admission round or quota admission, the admission process will be completed by itself. Junior colleges will be permitted to surrender vacant minority and in-house quota seats after round 3. The schedule for further admission rounds will be declared thereafter,” Jagtap said.

On September 6, junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on the website and display quota-wise vacancies.

Dates to remember for students

August 31 – display of vacancy

September 4 - junior college allocation list will be displayed for round 2 admissions

September 4 to 6 – admissions based on the round 2 regularised list

September 6 – junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on their website