Class 11 girl gang raped in Saharanpur

Five men gang raped a Class 11 student in Gangoh area of district Saharanpur on Monday when she was returning home after school.

SP, rural, Saharanpur, Sagar Jain said that all five accused were arrested and a case under sections 323, 506 and 376D of IPC and 5G/6 of POCSO Act was registered against them on the complaint of the girl’s family in Gangoh police station.

The traumatised girl has been referred to Meerut Medical College for treatment.

Jain said that all accused are above 18 years and police will submit a chargesheet against them soon to ensure speedy hearings in the court. The girl was returning home after her school gave over on Monday afternoon. Ankur and Aman, who were known to her, met her on the way and offered her a lift home on their motorcycle. They took her to the jungle of Badhimajra village where Savej, Sadiq and Sarvej were already present and they gang raped her.

Ankur and Aman then dumped her near Shivchowk and drove away. Passers-by informed the police and the girl was taken to the police station and her family was informed.

Angry villagers staged a demonstration outside the Gangoh kotwali on Monday evening demanding stern action against the accused and to bulldoze their houses.

SSP, Saharanpur, Dr Vipin Tada, assured them of stern action against them and persuaded villagers to end their stir.

