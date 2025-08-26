Class 12 Prayagraj student alleges rape, police seals hotel to probe incident

A hotel owned by a leader of a political party in Lalganj area of Pratapgarh has been sealed by the police as part of ongoing investigation in the case of alleged rape of a Class 12 student. Police questioned the hotel owner, Jai Kaushal, who was called to the police station on Monday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Anoop Jaiswal, resident of Sagara Sundarpur, took a minor girl studying in Class 12 to a hotel for snacks on Sunday. It is alleged that he raped the student there. Police have sent the accused to jail after registering a case on Sunday evening.

Police inspected the hotel and collected evidence, and to keep the evidence safe, SHO of Lalganj police station, Pradeep Kumar, sealed the hotel late on Sunday night in the presence of Naib Tehsildar Pankaj Kumar along with CO Ashutosh Mishra.

Case registered against teacher

A case was registered at Fatanpur police station against a teacher of a private coaching institute on Sunday evening, for putting an obscene video on social media of a Class 11 girl student, whom he was infatuated with.

The accused teacher, Kamlesh Kumar Yadav, in his early 20s, and a resident of Jaunpur Sujanganj, had allegedly made the obscene video with her during a video call. He wished to marry the girl but when she refused to marry him, he put the video on social media.

On Sunday morning, he went to the railway track and accused the girl of cheating and threatened to commit suicide.

The girl, upset over the teacher’s acts, informed her mother, on whose complaint the police registered a case against the teacher. The police caught Kamlesh just as he was threatening to kill himself.

After the medical examination of the victim, her statement was recorded in the court on Monday. SHO of Fatanpur police station Prabhat Singh said that the teacher was being interrogated and action would be taken as per the student’s statement in court.