Class 12 results: CBSE asks schools to complete marks moderation by July 22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to complete the moderation of Class 12 marks, for which it will open the portal on Friday and will stay active till July 22, as it plans to announce the results by July 31. The board on Thursday warned that schools failing to adhere to the moderation policy may face action.

“As the board has to declare the result latest by July 31, 2021, schools are requested to follow the schedule strictly and complete the moderation within school. If any school is left to complete the moderation within the stipulated schedule, their result will be declared separately after July 31,” controller of examination (CoE) Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a circular to schools on Thursday.

Following the cancellation of class 10 and 12 exams due to the second wave of Covid-19 that gripped the country in April, the national education board directed schools to compile results based on internal tests and marks students fetched in the previous board examination. The results are to be compiled by the result committee in each school comprising the principal, two senior-most teachers of Class 12 of that school, and two teachers of Class 12 from a neighbouring school.

On Thursday, Bhardwaj also asked the results committee to ensure results were compiled in a fair manner. “Schools are therefore mandated to moderate the marks in such a manner that the results are comparable and no student should suffer because of any unequal application of policy within a school or across schools,” the CoE told the heads of schools.

Schools have also been asked to ensure that after moderation, the number of students with overall marks in the range of 95 and above this year is not more than the number of students scoring such overall marks, as per the historic performance of last three years. This comes after the CBSE on Tuesday asked schools to stick to the assessment policy formulated by it for Class 10 results after the cancellation of the board exams and warned action against institutes found inflating marks.