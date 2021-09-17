Class 12 supplementary Arabic exam rescheduled to Oct 12

PUNE The supplementary examination for the Arabic language subject for Class 12 has been rescheduled to October 12.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary, MSBSHSE (Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education), said, “The examination was earlier scheduled on September 21 between 3pm and 6pm. However, now the examination is rescheduled for October 12 between 10:30am and 1:30pm.”

“The time table for other subjects remains the same. Only the Arabic language exam has been rescheduled. Students can access the official website to recheck the updated schedule,” said Bhosale.

Complaints by Sept 25

The board, on Friday, also issued a notification, where students who want to file a complaint regarding evaluation can do so by September 25.

“If students have a complaint or objection regarding the class 12 evaluation, they can file the same with the board till September 25. No objection or complaint after that will be entertained,” said Dr Bhosale.