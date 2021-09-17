Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Class 12 supplementary Arabic exam rescheduled to Oct 12
others

Class 12 supplementary Arabic exam rescheduled to Oct 12

PUNE The supplementary examination for the Arabic language subject for Class 12 has been rescheduled to October 12
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 11:54 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The supplementary examination for the Arabic language subject for Class 12 has been rescheduled to October 12.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary, MSBSHSE (Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education), said, “The examination was earlier scheduled on September 21 between 3pm and 6pm. However, now the examination is rescheduled for October 12 between 10:30am and 1:30pm.”

“The time table for other subjects remains the same. Only the Arabic language exam has been rescheduled. Students can access the official website to recheck the updated schedule,” said Bhosale.

Complaints by Sept 25

The board, on Friday, also issued a notification, where students who want to file a complaint regarding evaluation can do so by September 25.

“If students have a complaint or objection regarding the class 12 evaluation, they can file the same with the board till September 25. No objection or complaint after that will be entertained,” said Dr Bhosale.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Now, specific biomarker to help treat liver cirrhosis patients

Pune railway police working on masterplan to enhance security at station premises

Saifai medical university’s blood bank incharge suspended

Air Chief: Ensure readiness of all weapon systems and assets
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP