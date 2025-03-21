Class 3 Hindi textbook to take students on a ‘Journey to Varanasi’

Now, students enrolled in Class 3 of government-run primary (classes 1 to 5) and composite (classes 1 to 8) schools functioning under the UP Basic Education Council across the state will study Varanasi Ki Yatra (Journey to Varanasi), a chapter highlighting the cultural and historical sites of Varanasi, as part of their Hindi textbook. The move will impact over 20 lakh students enrolled in Class 3 in more than 1 lakh schools under the UP Basic Education Council. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This chapter has been included as part of an exercise to customise the class 3 Hindi National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbook Veena-1, which will be adapted in UP from the new academic session of 2025-26.

It is worth mentioning that NCERT-prescribed books are being adapted as per UP’s needs and with NCERT’s permission before being introduced for different classes of government-run primary and upper primary schools in a phased manner. This process began last year with classes 1 and 2 and has now extended to class 3.

Before introducing the Hindi textbook Veena-1 in class 3 from the 2025-26 session, experts from the State Institute of Education (SIE)-Prayagraj have customised the Hindi book in the context of Uttar Pradesh, adding four new chapters, officials of the state basic education department informed.

In NCERT’s book for UP, instead of the story of the cleverness of the lion and the jackal Bolaane Wali Mand from the Panchatantra story collection, a lesson Varanasi Ki Yatra, based on India’s historical and cultural heritage, has been added.

The reasoning behind this change, as explained by UP experts, is that the story Bolaane Wali Mand lacks themes related to patriotism or nationalism. In contrast, the chapter Varanasi Ki Yatra introduces children to lessons of heritage, freedom from thoughts of slavery, and highlights unity and solidarity associated with the city of Varanasi.

Varanasi is the oldest economic and cultural city in India. It is a hub of knowledge and science. From here, the message of peace has been shared with the world. The ghats of the Ganga are centres of cultural festivals and celebrations. Through this lesson, students will be introduced to the famous Shiva temple of Kashi Vishwanath, major markets, key educational centres and the renowned Banaras Hindu University (BHU). They will also learn about significant Buddhist sites, local cuisines and the factory manufacturing modern railway engines in Varanasi, officials shared.

Additionally, this lesson will introduce students to a new genre of prose and travelogue, said Naval Kishore, Principal of the State Institute of Education (SIE)-Prayagraj.

He confirmed that permission for customization of the books in the context of UP has been granted by NCERT and that the new book will be taught from the 2025-26 session.

As part of the changes made in Veena-1, the story Ghumakkar Tarak has been included in place of Birbal’s Khichdi. This story introduces children to themes of cooperation, effort, and the joy of friendship. In it, Hirak Turtle introduces Tarak Turtle to marine life. Since Uttar Pradesh is a landlocked state, children are generally unfamiliar with marine aquatic life. This lesson will expand their understanding and imagination, introducing them to vocabulary related to marine ecosystems, the SIE principal shared.

In the new Hindi textbook, the poem Bharat Hai Mera Ghar has replaced Hum Anek Lekin Ek. The objective of adding this poem is to introduce children to India’s heritage through the names of cities and images representing them. For example, Chandigarh is India’s first planned city, Jaipur is a culturally rich pink city as well as an economic and tourism hub and Rameshwaram symbolises harmony between Shaivites and Vaishnavites in southern India while also being associated with Swami Vivekananda. This change aims to enhance children’s knowledge, the official said.

Additionally, folk songs have been included in place of the poem Bharat to familiarise children with India’s rich art forms.