Class-I forest dept official held for accepting 5.30 lakh as bribe in Thane
Class-I forest dept official held for accepting 5.30 lakh as bribe in Thane

The state government had sanctioned two tranches of funds for the complainant’s area for the last two financial years. The accused demanded a total of ₹6.22 lakh in exchange for releasing the funds
The complainant approached the ACB last month to complain against the accused. (HT File/representational image)
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 06:58 PM IST
By Gautam S. Mengle

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested a Class-I officer with the forest department for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 5.30 lakh from his subordinate for releasing state funds, officials said.

According to ACB officials, the accused, Baliram Kolekar (57), is an Assistant Conservator of Forests in charge of the Murbad and Thane range. The complainant is a Class II officer working under him and looks after the Tokawade area in the Murbad taluka in Thane district.

“The state government had sanctioned two tranches of funds for the complainant’s area for the last two financial years. Kolekar was demanding a total of 6.22 lakh in exchange for releasing the funds,” an ACB officer said.

The complainant approached the ACB last month to complain against Kolekar. After verifying the complainant’s claims, the ACB set a trap. Kolekar was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting 5.30 lakh from the complainant at his Naupada office on Monday. He was subsequently placed under arrest and charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“While searching Kolekar’s office, we found and seized an additional amount of 12.46 lakh in cash. Inquiries into this aspect are underway,” the officer said.

