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CLAT- UG 2026: HC sets aside order directing revised merit list

The bench comprising justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Swarupama Chaturvedi restored the final answer key released by the Consortium on December 16, 2025

Published on: May 09, 2026 08:48 pm IST
By JItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
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The Allahabad high court set aside an order of the single judge, passed in February this year, directing the Consortium of National Law Universities to revise the merit list for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) UG 2026.

The Allahabad high court in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

The bench comprising justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Swarupama Chaturvedi restored the final answer key released by the Consortium on December 16, 2025, after the expert committees reviewed the objections raised. The bench allowed the Consortium’s appeal by observing that courts cannot act as appellate authorities over the decisions of subject experts in academic matters.

Earlier, a writ petition was filed by a CLAT undergraduate candidate before the single judge challenging the final answer key for Question Nos. 6, 9, and 13 of Set-C. On February 3, 2026, the single judge had partly allowed the petition and directed the consortium to publish a revised merit list for subsequent counselling rounds.

The bench while allowing the Consortium’s appeal said that the final answer key was the outcome of a structured and layered scrutiny mechanism involving subject experts and an oversight committee.

 
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