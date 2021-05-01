Cleaning of road gullies begins in Mohali’s Sectors 67 and 68

The mayor of Mohali, Amarjit Singh Sidhu, on Friday inaugurated the work of cleaning of road gullies in Sectors 67 and 68.

Sidhu said that ₹33 lakh would be spent on cleaning and repairing of road gullies, and new road gullies would be constructed wherever needed.

The mayor further said similar work would be started immediately in Sectors 66 to 69 and 76 to 80 on priority.

Meanwhile, the cleaning of the nullah (N-choe) at the rear side of NIPER and clearing of the wild grass had already been started, he added.

