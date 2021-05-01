Home / Cities / Others / Cleaning of road gullies begins in Mohali’s Sectors 67 and 68
Cleaning of road gullies begins in Mohali’s Sectors 67 and 68

₹33 lakh will be spent on cleaning and repairing of road gullies, and new road gullies will be constructed wherever needed
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 02:45 AM IST
Mohali mayor while inaugurating the work on Friday said that cleaning of the nullah (N-choe) at the rear side of NIPER and clearing of the wild grass has already been started. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The mayor of Mohali, Amarjit Singh Sidhu, on Friday inaugurated the work of cleaning of road gullies in Sectors 67 and 68.

Sidhu said that 33 lakh would be spent on cleaning and repairing of road gullies, and new road gullies would be constructed wherever needed.

The mayor further said similar work would be started immediately in Sectors 66 to 69 and 76 to 80 on priority.

Meanwhile, the cleaning of the nullah (N-choe) at the rear side of NIPER and clearing of the wild grass had already been started, he added.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
