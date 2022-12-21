Close shave for 11 passengers as boat operating illegally capsizes in Yamuna

KANPUR A boat ferrying 11 passengers and six motorcycles capsized in Yamuna in Jalaun district on Wednesday. Fortunately, all passengers, including a child, were somehow rescued. According to reports, the child was being swept away in the river but locals somehow managed to pull him out.

However, the six motorbikes drowned in the river. According to sources, the passengers were immersing ashes of their beloved ones when the boat capsized in the Pali village where a bridge is being built over the river.

The boat was bringing the passengers and their motorcycles to the shore in Pali. This is despite the district administration putting a ban on boats ferrying people.

