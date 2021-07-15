Cloth merchant shot dead in Bhojpur

A cloth merchant was shot dead by two masked men late on Wednesday evening at his shop at Sakaddi under Koilwar police station in Bhojpur, police said on Thursday.

A friend of the deceased also sustained injuries during the incident and is currently undergoing treatment.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection and raids are on to arrest the accused, Koilwar police station SHO Praveen Kumar said.

After the incident, irate villagers blocked Ara-Patna National Highway-30 for hours, demanding arrest of the those involved in the incident. The mob also damaged several vehicles. The blockade was lifted only after assurance by local police to arrest the assailants at the earliest.

According to the deceased’s son , who was at the shop when the incident took place, the two armed assailants came to their shop on Wednesday evening and asked him about his father. He told them that his father was in the godown, after which the assailants went there and killed the victim. In the firing, the friend of the deceased also sustained firearm injuries.

Both victims were rushed to Ara sadar hospital, where one of them was declared dead.

According to the brother of the deceased, the crime was a fall out of old enmity with some co-villagers.

Bhojpur has been witnessing a spurt in murder cases for last couple of years. In 2019, a total 91 incidents of murder were reported in the district, which increased to 97 in 2020. Atleast 48 such incidents have been reported till June this year, according to police records.