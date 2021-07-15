Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Cloth merchant shot dead in Bhojpur
others

Cloth merchant shot dead in Bhojpur

A cloth merchant was shot dead by two masked men late on Wednesday evening at his shop at Sakaddi under Koilwar police station in Bhojpur, police said on Thursday
By Prashant Ranjan, Ara
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 09:27 PM IST
HT Image

A cloth merchant was shot dead by two masked men late on Wednesday evening at his shop at Sakaddi under Koilwar police station in Bhojpur, police said on Thursday.

A friend of the deceased also sustained injuries during the incident and is currently undergoing treatment.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection and raids are on to arrest the accused, Koilwar police station SHO Praveen Kumar said.

After the incident, irate villagers blocked Ara-Patna National Highway-30 for hours, demanding arrest of the those involved in the incident. The mob also damaged several vehicles. The blockade was lifted only after assurance by local police to arrest the assailants at the earliest.

According to the deceased’s son , who was at the shop when the incident took place, the two armed assailants came to their shop on Wednesday evening and asked him about his father. He told them that his father was in the godown, after which the assailants went there and killed the victim. In the firing, the friend of the deceased also sustained firearm injuries.

Both victims were rushed to Ara sadar hospital, where one of them was declared dead.

According to the brother of the deceased, the crime was a fall out of old enmity with some co-villagers.

Bhojpur has been witnessing a spurt in murder cases for last couple of years. In 2019, a total 91 incidents of murder were reported in the district, which increased to 97 in 2020. Atleast 48 such incidents have been reported till June this year, according to police records.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP