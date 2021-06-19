Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CM announces Milkha Singh chair at Sports University, Patiala

Punjab has announced a state funeral for the Padma Shri awardee, and a state holiday as a mark of respect to the Olympian.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh holding a photograph of the Flying Sikh when he went to pay his tribute to the legendary athlete in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced a Milkha Singh Chair at the Maharaj Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, Patiala, in memory of the great athlete who died Saturday late night due to Covid complications.

The CM, who visited the Flying Sikh’s Chandigarh residence, to pay his last respects to the legendary sportsperson, said his government will ensure that Milkha’s memory continued to inspire the younger generations. He also announced a state funeral for the Padma Shri awardee, and a state holiday as a mark of respect to the Olympian.

“The legacy of the great Indian sprinter will continue to live on in the hearts of the people. Milkha’s death is a mammoth loss to the entire nation and a sad moment for all,” he added.

Recalling the declaration of a national holiday by then Prime Minister, late Jawaharlal Nehru, when Milkha defeated Pakistan champion Abdul Khaliq in Lahore in 1960, the CM said he wished he could have also declared a national holiday today. “Punjab would mourn the legend with a state holiday, with flags flying at half mast,” he added.

