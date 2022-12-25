CM apprises PM Modi about welfare schemes

Gurugram: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, CM Khattar said that PM Modi enquired about the welfare schemes being run by the Haryana government and also appreciated them.

CM Khattar informed the PM that the Haryana government has increased the below poverty line (BPL) income limit to ₹1.80 lakh. Apart from this, discussions were also held regarding the implementation of the Union government’s Swamitva Yojana in urban areas and rural areas.

CM Khattar said that a detailed discussion was also held with the PM regarding the ‘Jungle Safari’ project in the state. He said that the PM has also been invited to lay the foundation stone of the project.

The chief minister informed that PM Modi has also been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad. He added that G20 guests will also be invited to the annual fair.

The CM further informed the Prime Minister that the state’s exports have doubled in the last three years. There were exports worth ₹1.15 lakh crore in the year 2019-20, which has reached ₹2 lakh crore in the year 2021-22, the CM said.

CM Khattar said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in Haryana has also increased. He added that Haryana’s share in the country’s GST collection is 6%.

Responding to a question regarding the cabinet expansion, the chief minister said that the departments have been merged to make government functioning more convenient.

Responding to a question on the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress, the chief minister said that it will have no effect in Haryana. “These yatras keep happening, but what matters is whom the public accepts. There is no enthusiasm among the public regarding the yatra. Congress’s own house is in disarray”, he said.

