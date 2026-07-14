CM directs officials to resolve grievances in time bound, transparent manner

PATNA: Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that dispose of grievances related to public services on a priority and ensure transparent, impartial and time-bound redressal of every citizen’s grievance, while launching the state level Sahyog programme at the CM secretariat.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during Sahyog programme at Lok Sevak Awas in Patna on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/ Ht)

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The CM said the state level programme was an initiative to provide a fresh review mechanism for applicants dissatisfied with the disposal of their grievances at lower levels.

“Government officials in the state have been directed to treat citizens with respect and ensure the prompt resolution of their problems. Timely disposal of grievances would strengthen the faith of people on the government machinery. Those officials who show negligence in addressing the grievances or adopt dilly dallying attitude in disposing of petitions should face strict action,” the CM said, as per a press statement issued by the chief minister’s office.

The CM also instructed the officials to make mass awareness of Chief Minister Solar scheme under which domestic users can get 125 units of free power and also get financial benefits, if there is higher generation. “ I urge people to install solar panels on their rooftops and promote solar energy. Far and remote villages would be developed as solar villages for finding a permanent solution to supply of uninterrupted power,” the CM said.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said Sahyog camps, organised at the panchayat level on the first and third Tuesday of every month, have already helped resolve grievances of a large number of people. The state-level programme, to be held on the 14th of every month at the Cabinet Secretariat in Patna, will hear cases of applicants who remain dissatisfied despite approaching lower-level grievance redressal mechanisms, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said Sahyog camps, organised at the panchayat level on the first and third Tuesday of every month, have already helped resolve grievances of a large number of people. The state-level programme, to be held on the 14th of every month at the Cabinet Secretariat in Patna, will hear cases of applicants who remain dissatisfied despite approaching lower-level grievance redressal mechanisms, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Today, a total of 129 applications were received for the inaugural Sahyog programme. Of these, 100 applicants attended in person and their grievances were addressed, as per officials.

In his address, the CM also directed that applications should not be rejected outright due to incomplete documentation. Instead, applicants should be informed of the deficiencies and given an opportunity to furnish the required documents so that no eligible beneficiary is denied government schemes on technical grounds.

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Choudhary said the government aims to resolve grievances within 30 days through the Sahyog programme.

Observing that complaints reaching his office reflected lapses at the grassroots level, he asked Circle Officers, BDOs, SDOs, deputy collectors (land reforms) and district magistrates to closely monitor grievance redressal. Divisional commissioners and departmental secretaries were also directed to regularly review decisions taken at different administrative levels, the statement said.

The event was attended by deputy chief ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav , chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit, DGP Vinay Kumar and other senior officials.

( with inputs from agencies)