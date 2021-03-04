CM Kejriwal, L-G Baijal, Union finance minister Sitharaman get Covid jabs

New Delhi

Delhi’s vaccination drive on Thursday saw chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman taking their first shots against Covid-19.

There were 14,328 people over the age of 60 and 2,175 between the ages of 45 and 59 years with comorbidities who took the vaccine on Thursday. Overall, Delhi saw a record 27,959 people getting immunised on Thursday, as Delhi increased the number of vaccination sites from 308 to 402.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took the vaccine at Delhi government’s largest 2,000-bed Lok Nayak hospital along with his parents.

While the chief minister’s parents were administered the vaccine under the 60+ age category, the 52-year-old chief minister was administered the shot as he has a history of diabetes and hypertension. “The CM has had diabetes for over ten years along with hypertension. Both his blood pressure and sugar are under control using medicines,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

Kejriwal, after receiving a Covishield shot, urged others who are eligible to get the shot. “I, along with my parents, have received our first doses of Covid-19 vaccine today. As you all can see we are perfectly healthy and are facing no complications. We are fortunate that we now have a vaccine to tackle the Covid-19 vaccine. I want to appeal to everyone to get the vaccination done,” he said.

Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director, Lok Nayak hospital said that his presence motivated the healthcare workers and others to get the shot. On Thursday, the hospital immunised 49 people over the age of 60 and 12 people between the ages of 45 and 59 with comorbidities.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is over 70 years of age, received his shot at the charitable Tirath Ram Shah hospital near Tis Hazari metro station. “Received the first dose of COVID-19 #vaccine at Tirath Ram Shah Hospital. Appeal to all eligible persons to come forward and get vaccinated to finally defeat the #COVID19 pandemic,” he said in a tweet. It was not immediately clear if Baijal received a Covishield or Covaxin shot.

Sixty one-year-old Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also took her first dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine in Fortis hospital, Vasant Kunj. “Got my first dose of the vaccination against COVID-19 this morning. Thanking sister Ramya PC, for her care and professionalism,” she said..