‘CM modern-day Hercules who’s working to eradicate corruption’

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is like the modern-day Hercules working to eradicate corruption and the influence of mafias in Uttar Pradesh, said Sarojni Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh during the ongoing Budget session in the state assembly on Tuesday. The BJP legislator was responding to a comment made by leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, in the House earlier.

While speaking on expressways, Akhilesh, in his speech, had pointed out that a 35,000 kg C-130J Super Hercules aircraft of the Air Force had landed on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, which was built during the Samajwadi Party (SP) regime. Subsequently, the SP president took a swipe at the incumbent BJP government asking -- Do you even know who was Hercules?

Similarly, Akhilesh had also questioned the government on hiring a foreign company as consultants for ₹200 crore. The SP chief said that the “obscene amount of money being spent on consultants reveals that the state government doesn’t have any faith on its advisors”.

In response, MLA Singh said, “The company hired as our consultant is the fourth largest in the world. It has more than 600 offices in 150 countries. This specialised company is providing its expertise in making U.P. a trillion-dollar economy.”

Meanwhile, the Sarojni Nagar MLA also highlighted that this time, the U.P. Budget provisions for ₹1.87 lakh crore for capital expenditure (money spent on creating fixed assets like civic infrastructure). He said the amount allocated for capital expenditure is “historical”.

Singh also highlighted that the U.P’s Budget for financial year 2023-24 is a revenue surplus Budget and it “fulfills the standards set by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee”.