CM Rekha Gupta takes part in event to honour Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom day

New Delhi: The three-day event commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur began at the Red Fort complex on Sunday. Delhi government organises a light and laser show to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the Red Fort (ANI)

Thousands of devotees from across the country participated in the gathering, jointly organised by the Delhi government and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, with chief minister Rekha Gupta attending the event later in the night.

Gupta said the life of Guru Teg Bahadur is an example of unwavering courage and sacrifice in the face of oppression, injustice, and religious intolerance.

“The ninth guru sacrificed his life to protect India’s religious freedom and provided humanity with an ideal that will continue to inspire for centuries. The organising of this grand memorial ceremony at the Red Fort, the very site where his martyrdom was witnessed, is a profound experience for the devotees,” she added.

Public holiday notified

The Delhi government on Sunday also notified a public holiday on coming Tuesday to mark the day. The notification, issued by joint secretary Pradeep Tayal, states that “the lieutenant governor of Delhi is pleased to declare Tuesday, November 25, 2025, as public holiday in all government offices on Guru Teg Bahadur’s martyrdom day.”

CM Gupta said that the declaration of the public holiday is not a mere administrative step, but a deeply respectful gesture and a humble tribute by the Delhi government to honour the legacy.