Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / CM Stalin seeks civil aviation ministry to make air transport bubbles with Singapore, Malayasia for Tamil diaspora
others

CM Stalin seeks civil aviation ministry to make air transport bubbles with Singapore, Malayasia for Tamil diaspora

In the letter, CM Stalin said the diaspora have to travel through Dubai, Doha and Colombo which is causing serious inconvenience and financial burden as they have to pay more air charges and travel long distance due to the detour”
CM Stalin said Tamils who have permanent residences in Singapore and Malaysia and other travellers from Tamil Nadu, who made their trip to India during the pandemic, are facing hardship to return due to non-availability of direct flight services. (PTI)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Thursday wrote to civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, urging him to make a temporary agreement for ‘air transport bubbles’ with Singapore and Malaysia to resolve travel difficulties faced by the Tamil diaspora due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his letter, Stalin said Tamils who have permanent residences in Singapore and Malaysia and other travellers from Tamil Nadu, who made their trip to India during the pandemic, are facing hardship to return due to non-availability of direct flight services.

“They have to travel through Dubai, Doha and Colombo which is causing serious inconvenience and financial burden as they have to pay more air charges and travel long distance due to the detour,” he said.

Stalin spoke of how the Indian airline industry was also impacted in the absence of such agreements with these countries. “In addition, due to the lack of agreement of temporary ‘air transport bubbles’ between the countries of Singapore and Malaysia, the travel business is being cornered by other foreign airlines like Qatar Airways, Emirates and Srilankan Airlines and not to our country’s airlines,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

“Hence, I request you to make a temporary ‘air transport bubbles’ agreement with Singapore and Malaysia at the earliest for providing temporary airline services and resolving the difficulties faced by the Tamil diaspora in Singapore and Malaysia.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP