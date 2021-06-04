CM tasks DMs, SPs to hold fortnightly meet to resolve land dispute

PATNA

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asked district magistrates (DMs) and the superintendents of police (SPs) of to review and dispose cases of land disputes in their respective districts every fortnight to bring down crimes in the state.

Kumar was holding a high-level review meeting on law and order through video conferencing. All senior officers, including chief secretary Tripurari Sharan, director general of police SK Singhal and DMs and SPs of all districts, joined the meeting.

Listing out measures for speedy disposal of land related cases, the CM said land disputes were the major reason behind crimes in Bihar. “Besides the DM-SP meeting, subdivisional police officers (SPDOs) and SDOs shall hold meeting with circle officers and station house officers (SHO) once in a week to speed up the disposal process.

As per officials, nearly 60 per cent of violent crimes in the state have their roots in land disputes. Keeping this in view, the CM had earlier asked the revenue and land reforms department to complete fresh survey and settlement of land records at the earliest.

The CM also directed the officials to properly review all cases of crime so that the guilty are not let off. “Night patrolling must be intensified and women police personnel be posted at all police stations across the state,” he told the DGP, adding that information gathering at village level shall be reinforced without any delay.

The officers were also told to ensure speedy trial of all important cases. “Investigation of all cases shall be backed up with scientific based analysis so that the cases stood in the law of court,” said the CM.

The opposition parties, during the last assembly session, had cornered the state government on the law and order situation, alleging that the crime had doubled last year as compared to 2005 when the RJD-led dispensation ruled the state.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had claimed that the number of cognisable offence cases was 97,850 when the RJD rule ended in 2005, but the number rose to 1,96,911 cases in 2018 during NDA regime, registering a 101.2 per cent of growth.

The CM had, however, disputed the contention, and cited data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to claim that the crime had come down in Bihar over the last few years.