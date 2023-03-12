CM to lay foundation of four 4-lane highways during two-day Gorakhpur visit

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to reach Gorakhpur late on Sunday and flag off a number of infrastructure development projects during his two-day visit to the district.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

Sources claimed that from Lucknow, the chief minister will directly reach the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) and inaugurate the steel plant of Ankur Udyog on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, the CM will inspire sportspersons who participated in a two-week Sansad Khel Mahakumbh, at GD Inter College, in Kauriram town of Gorakhpur district. At the closing ceremony of the Mahakumbh, he will felicitate the winners and address the gathering.

The Khel Mahakumbh was organised by BJP member parliament from Bans Gaun parliamentary seat, Kamlesh Paswan.

In addition, the CM, along with Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, will take part in the Bhumi Pujan of four four-lane highways on Sunday and lay their foundation stones on Monday.

Of these highways, two will come up in Gorakhpur (from Jungle Kauriya to Sunauli and Jungle Kauriya to Jagdeesh Pur), while the other two will be built in Maharajganj distrtict (Maharajganj Ram Janki Marg and Nichlol to Thuthi Bari).

Bhawesh Agarwal, project director, National Highway Authority of India, confirmed that the foundation-laying programme will be organised at Digvijaya Nath Park on Monday and that the department and district authorities had completed preparations for it.

The chief minister will also hold a Janta Darbar and inaugurate various projects of the tourism department at Chitra Gupt Mandir in the city, on Monday.

Abdur Rahman