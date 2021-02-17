CM Uddhav Thackeray can’t accept Sanjay Rathod’s resignation: Narayan Rane

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray will not accept the resignation of forest minister Sanjay Rathod, claimed former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane, while speaking to media persons in Thane on Tuesday. Rane remarked that Thackeray would first have to ask environment minister Aaditya Thackeray to resign for his alleged ties to the case regarding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR).

Rane addressed a press conference in Thane to express his views on the Union budget. He also spoke on the suicide of a woman following which the forest minister had submitted his resignation on Tuesday to the CM. “Rathod might have sent his resignation to the CM, but the CM will not accept it as then he would have to ask Aaditya to resign due to the SSR case. The people of Maharashtra are still unaware who their actual chief minister is; Thackeray is merely the CM of Matoshree and not the state,” said Rane.

Thane mayor and Sena leader Naresh Mhaske refused to comment on the issue, while MLA Ravindra Phatak and guardian minister Eknath Shinde did not reply to HT’s calls.